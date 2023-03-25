HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo Early College High School’s head football coach was arrested Friday evening.

Officials say, Monty George Stumbaugh was arraigned Saturday on charges of assault causing bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Records.

Friday evening, the Hidalgo Early College H.S. principal Rafael Tinoco was arrested on campus on charges of tampering with witnesses – that’s according to Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez.

The Hidalgo Police Department has not confirmed if both arrests are related.

Stumbaugh has a total bond of $5,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.