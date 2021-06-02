Hidalgo Head Start Program ready to proceed with Discovery Park

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO-TV) – The Hidalgo Head Start Program is known for providing child development services for children.

This year the program is happy to share that their biggest dream, a Discovery Park, will come to life.

Head Start Executive Director Teresa Flores said the park has been in the planning stages for years. However, they were able to proceed with it financially with the help of two grants, one from the CARES Act and one from the American Rescue Plan.

Flores said the park will be beneficial for kids after experiencing a virtual life due to the pandemic.

“The idea is that with these learning outdoor classroom environments we will be able to do more than we’ve ever done before,” she said.

According to Flores, the main priority with the park is to expand learning performances through nature.

She said the Discovery Park will be constructed near their administration office and will have seven outdoor classroom spaces where different subjects such as literacy, science, and arts will take place.

Outdoor Learning Environments and Discovery Park plan

Although the park is in the works, Flores wants families to know that all kids in the Head Start Program will benefit from it.

“We have partnerships with the school district, that means that all of our children are dual enrolled, they’re enrolled with us and they’re also enrolled with the school district,” she said.

Flores says the goal is to have the park completed within a year and anyone who is interested in learning more can reach out to their office number (956) 383-0706.