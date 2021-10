MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An 18-year-old female was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

At around 8 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at La Homa Road in Mission at a drive-thru store, according to Guerra.

There they discovered the woman with the gunshot wound, and she was transported to a local hospital. She is in critical condition, according to Guerra.

The investigation is ongoing.