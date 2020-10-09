Hidalgo County will not allow trick-or-treating this Halloween

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — Halloween will not feature trick-or-treating in Hidalgo County this year.

According to Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez, door-to-door trick-or-treating is deemed a high risk for COVID-19 to spread by the Centers of Disease and Control (CDC).

Because of this, Judge Cortez amended the county’s stay-at-home order to not allow trick-or-treating.

Cortez says that although there is a decrease in average daily cases and deaths in the county, an order such as this will prevent a larger spread of the virus.

The decision was made with Cortez along with several city mayors and the county’s health authority.

The CDC has listed alternative “low risk” events that people can do in place of trick-or-treating or large gatherings that can be found here.