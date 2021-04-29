Hidalgo County warns residents of fraudulent emails

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County is warning the public about an email stating that you have been cited with a traffic violation.

According to the county’s Facebook post, the email says the person must pay the citation with 72 hours through a link offered in the email.

Additionally, the message says the email is sent on behalf of your local department of motor vehicles. Neither the Hidalgo County Tax Office nor the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles have sent this email.

The agencies say do not make payments to the EasyPay Center link in the email.

For more information on this phishing scheme call the Hidalgo County Tax Office’s Department of Auto License and Registration at 956-318-2158.

