HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County District Clerk’s office is warning residents to beware of false jury claims by scammers.

According to Laura Hinojosa, Hidalgo County District Clerk, jury scammers are targeting citizens with false jury service claims and threatening arrest for a missed jury summons.

Hinojosa says the callers are impersonating court officials or law enforcement officers, and will contact random victims to try to convince them to pay a fine to avoid arrest for failing to appear for jury duty.

“Jury scams continue to exist and have become more elaborate over the years making it more difficult for citizens to quickly identify its fraudulent nature,” Hinojosa said.

The scammers will further insist that their victims either pay over the phone with a credit card or bring cash or prepaid credit cards to the courthouse where they arrange to meet them.

“We want to ensure the public is aware that the courts or law enforcement will never call anyone to arrange payment of fines over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty, for outstanding warrants, or for any other infraction,” Hinojosa said.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a scam should report the incident to their local police department.