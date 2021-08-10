Hidalgo County Veterans Services reminds public about Broken Arrow grant

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Veterans Services office is reminding residents about the Broken Arrow Financial Assistance Grant.

This grant allows for eligible veterans to receive financial assistance for rent, mortgage, emergency vehicle repairs, adult and child care, and other services.

You must be a resident of hidalgo county with a discharge other than dishonorable to qualify.

“The great thing, the absolute great thing is that the Broken Arrow grant is not financially based. We work really closely with the Rio Grande Valley coalition of community resources,” said Emmanuel Vasquez, community outreach specialist, Broken Arrow.

You can visit the offices in Weslaco or Mission to apply or call 956-292-7076 or via email at brokenarrow@co.hidalgo.tx.us.