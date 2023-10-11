HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Veterans Services along with the Hidalgo County Bar Association will host the inaugural Claims Summit.

Samuel Perez with the county’s veterans office says they are doing this event to bring awareness to an underserved community when it comes to VA compensation claims.

On that day VA experts from the Houston regional office, along with the county bar association, will assist veterans.

Perez says, “Onsite, veterans will be able to go and file claims with VA representatives. Also, surviving spouses will be able to come in and file for survivor benefits. We will have the Department of Veteran Affairs Healthcare, so we can register our veterans for the VA Health Care System, along with financial assistance and mental health assistance.”

The Hidalgo County Bar will play an important role. According to Perez, the bar will work Pro Bono, regarding living wills or any other legal issue that needs attention.

“Veterans that want to lend a hand we’d need volunteers. They could contact our Veterans Service office in Hidalgo County in McAllen on 10th St. and we could find an area for them to assist us right now. Currently, we are full with vendors and support services, but we could use a hand when it comes to the volunteers”, added Perez.

The inaugural Claims Summit is set for Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mission Event Center located at 200 N. Shary Rd. in Mission.

For more information on the Claims Summit call 956-318-2436.

