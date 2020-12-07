Hidalgo County to receive more than 11,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer’s vaccine, and again next week for Moderna’s. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County hospitals will receive 11,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, officials said Monday.

Texas state health officials have notified Hidalgo County that five hospitals will receive the doses as part of its initial allotment once federal officials approve a vaccine.

County officials say the earliest the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can give the approval is December 10.

More than 7,000 front-line health care workers in Hidalgo County are slotted to be the first to receive the vaccine under state guidelines.

Next on the list are first responders and health care workers employed in long-term care facilities.

“We are approaching a critical new phase of this pandemic,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “Hopefully, this marks the beginning of the end of this crisis, but I remind everyone that we must not let our guard down.”

The initial dosage allotment represents the first round of shots that are expected to be administered.

Each of the pharmaceutical companies currently developing COVID-19 vaccines require two doses for the vaccine to be effective.

The allotment is determined by state health officials, who also determine the order in which the general population will be eligible to receive vaccines.