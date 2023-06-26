HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Governor Greg Abbott called on the Texas Transportation Commission and Texas Department of Transportation to apportion $150 million in the Unified Transportation Program.

The program aims to support the construction of the International Bridge Trade Corridor project in Hidalgo County.

The governor’s news release says the IBTC is a proposed non-tolled, four-lane divided roadway that would provide direct interstate access for several international ports of entry and expedite the movement of goods and freight through the border region.

The project is an important component of the long-term infrastructure plan in the Rio Grande Valley, and it will serve a critical role in diverting commercial truck traffic from local neighborhoods onto the state highway system.

“I am proud that our countless meetings and correspondence with the Governor’s office, Texas Transportation Commission, and the Texas Department of Transportation is leading to this funding,” said Rep. Terry Canales, Chairman of the House Committee on Transportation. “It’s a challenge to overstate just how important IBTC is to the Rio Grande Valley. Our region has over one million commercial motor vehicles driving on our roads every year, and an enormous percentage are trucks funneled from our ports of entry delivering goods to the U.S.”

According to the news release, the proposed project would be constructed in two phases. Phase I consists of the construction of four 12-foot frontage roads (two in each direction), with 10-foot outside shoulders and 4-to-10-foot inside shoulders from south Pharr to FM 493 and main lanes from the future Valley View Interchange to I-2.

Phase II consists of the construction of four 12-foot mainlanes (two in each direction), with 10-foot inside and outside shoulders divided by a concrete traffic barrier. The ultimate design would also provide for overpasses and ramps at major intersections.

The IBTC would begin in south Pharr and extend north to I-2 in Donna. The total length of the proposed project is 13 miles and would stretch across the cities of Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, and Donna, according to the governor’s office.