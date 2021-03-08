Hidalgo County to open pre-registration, host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County health officials will distribute 450 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 9, according to a press release.
Pre-registration for the clinic starts Monday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds in Mercedes.
Residents that are eligible to receive the vaccine will receive a bracelet along with the time to go the next day, between 8 a.m. and noon.
The clinic will be hosted as a partnership between the city of Mercedes and Hidalgo County Precinct 1.
The current qualifications include educators, health care professionals, anyone 65 years of age and older, said the county.
The county added that anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 is eligible. They must show proof through medications, prescriptions, or a doctor’s note.
Based on previous vaccine clinics Hidalgo County health officials are advising the following:
- Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- Bring clearance letter from their physician
- People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting
- Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
- If pregnant or lactating, have cancer, or undergoing any immunosuppressive treatment or medication you must bring a doctor’s notice allowing you to receive the vaccine
- Notices of U.S. doctors only
- Short sleeves encouraged