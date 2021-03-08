Hidalgo County to open pre-registration, host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County health officials will distribute 450 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 9, according to a press release.

Pre-registration for the clinic starts Monday, March 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Rio Grande Livestock Show Grounds in Mercedes.

Residents that are eligible to receive the vaccine will receive a bracelet along with the time to go the next day, between 8 a.m. and noon.

The clinic will be hosted as a partnership between the city of Mercedes and Hidalgo County Precinct 1.

The current qualifications include educators, health care professionals, anyone 65 years of age and older, said the county.

The county added that anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19 is eligible. They must show proof through medications, prescriptions, or a doctor’s note.

Based on previous vaccine clinics Hidalgo County health officials are advising the following: