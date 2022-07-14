WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Progreso Community Resource Center will offer the “Hygiene Closet”.

According to Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 1 David Fuentes, the hygiene closet will be available to help expand the basic hygienic health needs of the community.

The initiative, made possible with a grant from Superior Health Plan, allows the county to buy hygiene items such as shampoo, body wash, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, feminine hygiene items, toothbrushes, combs, and other items of need.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is the importance of maintaining good hygiene,” said Commissioner Fuentes. “This generous grant will allow low-income residents or residents with special needs to secure these basic necessities free of charge.”

The hygiene closet will be located at the Progreso Community Resource Center on 510 FM 1015, in Progreso.

The public may pick up the items needed through December or until the supply is depleted.