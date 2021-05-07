Free tire collection aims to prevent flooding and health issues

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County has announced a free tire collection for Saturday, May 8.

According to the county, the event is to prepare for Hurricane season, rural county residents can come by with their old tires to designated collection sites.

The Road to Recycling event is sponsored by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The goal is to reduce the number of unwanted tires found in yards, collecting water, and creating ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes, said the news release.

There are 31 collection sites across Hidalgo County participating in this one-day event. For rural county residents, there are 12 Collection Stations open and available. Residents will be able to drop off up to 10 tires at the county collection sites. The event is free.

The county asks the public to see for locations and times. LRGVDC requests that you practice social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering/mask when dropping off tires at collection sites.

The 12 Hidalgo County sites are:

Hidalgo County Precinct #1: 956-968-8733 – ID and Utility Bill

Mile 4 North East of FM 493, Donna TX – (7 a.m. 1 p.m.)

Mile 5 West Road & Mile 21, North Monte Alto TX (7 a.m. 1 p.m.)

Mile 1 East & 6 North, Mercedes TX (7 a.m. 1 p.m.)

Mile 11 North & Mile 1 W, Weslaco TX (7 a.m. 1 p.m.)

29606 McKinley (Corner of McKinley & 5th Street), Hargill TX (7 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #2: 956-787-1891- ID and Utility Bill

119 E. El Gato Rd. (1 Mile East of S. Tower Rd./Border Rd. & El Gato), Alamo TX (9 a.m. 3 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #3: 956-585-4509 – ID and Utility Bill

Mile 7 (Hwy. 107) & Salida Del Sol Rd., Peitas TX (8 a.m. 12 p.m.)

6 Mile N. (1/4 Mile S. Hwy 107 on Los Ebanos), Alton TX (8 a.m. 12 p.m.)

Corner of Military Rd. and FM 886, Sullivan TX (8 a.m. 12 p.m.)

Military Rd. 0.5 Mile West of FM 1427, Peitas TX (8 a.m. 12 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #4: 956-383-3112 – ID and Utility Bill

1051 N. Doolittle, Edinburg TX (8 a.m. 12 p.m.)

0.25 Mile East of Hwy 281 on FM 186, Linn-San Manuel TX (8 a.m to 12 p.m.)

Event Rules:

10 tires per person maximum at county collection sites (no oversized or tractor tires)

Proof of residency required (driver license & utility bill)

Must be a resident of the collection site location

For additional information click here AND here.