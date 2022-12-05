HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services announced it will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing clinic this month.

The Health Department is offering appointments for testing at its Alamo clinic, located at 427 E. Duranta Ave., Ste. 105.

COVID-19 testing results will be available within 15 minutes of testing, a flyer for the clinic stated.

To schedule an appointment, patients may call (956) 292-7765.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Dec. 23, 26 and 30.