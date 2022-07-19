HIDALGO COUNTY (ValleyCentral) –Hidalgo County Precinct 4 will host five testing events as cases rise across the Rio Grande Valley.

Over the weekend Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.

PCR and rapid testing will be available on the following dates: from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 20

Friday, July 22

Monday, July 25

Wednesday, July 27

Friday, July 29

Testing will be done in Edinburg at 1124 North M Road, next to Hidalgo County Pct. 4 Warehouse.

COVID vaccines will be available on July 23 and July 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Residents asked to take an insurance card and a valid I.D. for testing. For more information, click here.