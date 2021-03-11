Hidalgo County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals 65 and older

Composite image made by Wes Wilson /KXAN highlighting the COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Texas. Icons made by monkik from www.flaticon.com

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will be having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for individuals 65 and older.

Pre-registration is taking place online at this link.

‼️COVID-19 COMMUNITY VACCINATION CLINIC‼️

65+👩‍🦲

✍️Registration is now open for residents 65 years and over who would like to receive the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow, March 12th.

Those who register can pick up their ticket at the Office of County Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu, located at 300 W. Hall Acres Rd., STE G, in Pharr on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The vaccine will be administered on Friday, March 12 at the McAllen Convention Center, 700 Convention Center Blvd.