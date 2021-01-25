Hidalgo County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at PSJA Memorial Early College HS

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)

Alamo, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, in conjunction with PSJA ISD, will be hosting a COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at PSJA Memorial Early College HS in the city of Alamo, on Tuesday.

According to county officials, the location will have a limited number of doses available of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public.

Wristbands will be distributed on Monday, Jan. 25 starting at 5:00 pm for all who qualify.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will begin administering the vaccinations on Tuesday, Jan. 26, beginning at 8 a.m. for all who received a wristband the day prior.

The current qualifications include:

· Health Care Professionals

· Anyone 65 years of age and older

· Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

o Cancer

o Chronic kidney disease

o COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

o Solid organ transplantation

o Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

o Pregnancy

o Sickle cell disease

o Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held at the eastern and western end of the county, health officials are advising the following: