Hidalgo County to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at PSJA Memorial Early College HS

Alamo, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, in conjunction with PSJA ISD, will be hosting a COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at PSJA Memorial Early College HS in the city of Alamo, on Tuesday.
According to county officials, the location will have a limited number of doses available of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public.
Wristbands will be distributed on Monday, Jan. 25 starting at 5:00 pm for all who qualify.
Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will begin administering the vaccinations on Tuesday, Jan. 26, beginning at 8 a.m. for all who received a wristband the day prior.
The current qualifications include:
· Health Care Professionals
· Anyone 65 years of age and older
· Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
o Cancer
o Chronic kidney disease
o COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
o Solid organ transplantation
o Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
o Pregnancy
o Sickle cell disease
o Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.
Based on previous vaccine clinics held at the eastern and western end of the county, health officials are advising the following:
- Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)
- Bring clearance letter from their physician
- People are encouraged to bring water and snacks
- There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting
- Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic
- Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them
- If pregnant or lactating, have cancer or undergoing any immunosuppressive treatment or medication you must bring a doctor’s notice allowing you to receive the vaccine
- Notices of US Doctors only
- Short sleeve encouraged