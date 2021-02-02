Hidalgo County to host COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic in the Delta Area

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, in conjunction with cities and school districts in the Delta Area, will be hosting a COVID-19 mobile community vaccine clinic near Edcouch on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The location will have 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to distribute to the public and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The clinic will be held at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium, at Yellow Jacket Drive, and Mile 17 North in Elsa., according to county officials.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will begin administering the vaccinations at 8 a.m.

Onsite pre-registration will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 2. at the Edcouch-Elsa Benny Layton Memorial Football Stadium; all those that pre-register and qualify for the vaccine will be given a bracelet to return to the same location the following day.

This clinic is a collaboration between Precinct 1; the cities of Edcouch, Elsa, and La Villa; as well as the Edcouch-Elsa, Monte Alto, and La Villa School Districts.

“We are pleased to host the county’s first COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinic in the Delta area,” said Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David L. Fuentes. “We hope to continue reaching county residents by collaborating with cities and school districts to provide this much needed service.”

The current qualifications include:

· Health Care Professionals

· Anyone 65 years of age and older

· Anyone 18 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:

§ Cancer

§ Chronic kidney disease

§ COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

§ Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

§ Solid organ transplantation

§ Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

§ Pregnancy

§ Sickle cell disease

§ Type 2 Diabetes mellitus

Anyone 18 and over, not including 65 years and over or healthcare workers, wanting to receive the vaccine will need to show up with medications, prescriptions, or doctor’s note for proof of conditions outlined above.

Based on previous vaccine clinics health officials are advising the following: