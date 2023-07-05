EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County will hold a public auction of general merchandise by Bond & Bond Auctioneers at 10 a.m. July 21.

Interested buyers can register at Bond & Bond Auctioneers and may also bid online through Proxibid and EquipmentFacts, according to a release from the county.

Items can be viewed in person on July 20 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the auctioneer’s location at 2101 I-69C in Edinburg.

All items will be sold “As Is-Where Is” to the highest bidder. For sale terms and conditions, call Jose A. Camarillo at (956) 283-0422.

Funds must be verified before any merchandise is released. Buyers must also present a paid invoice prior to the removal of any item.

For more information, call the Hidalgo County Purchasing Department, Fixed Asset Division at (956) 318-2626.

This event is open to the general public.