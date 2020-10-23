Hidalgo County to hold online surplus auction

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — If you’re in the market for computer equipment, office supplies, televisions, or other various appliances, Hidalgo County has an auction for you.

On Friday October 30, Hidalgo County will hold an online surplus auction of general merchandise at the Palmer Pavilion in McAllen.

Items to be auctioned off include computer monitors, keyboards, office chairs, bookshelves, telephones, cameras, televisions, and other various merchandise and equipment.

Bidding will begin at 10 a.m. and last until the last lot of times is sold.

Interested buyers will have a chance to view the items on Thursday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winning auctioneers are required to pay by cash or credit card by October 31 before noon.

Items can be picked up on October 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or November 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Non-paying bid winners will be banned from all future auctions.

Interested bidders must pre-register at www.amtauctions.com.

For more information, contact (210) 376-9267 or (956) 318-2626.

Social distancing and face masks will be required for those viewing on October 29.