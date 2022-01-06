Hidalgo County to hold free vaccine and testing clinic

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County will hold a free COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic on Friday.

The clinic will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 at the Precinct 4 Endowment Center located at 107 Sunflower Road in Edinburg, according to a post from Hidalgo County Pct. 4 Commissioner Ellie Torres.

Both rapid tests and PCR tests will be available, according to the post.

Individuals are asked to bring a valid ID, a COVID-19 vaccination card (if applicable,) and an insurance card (if applicable).

Only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available. No appointment is necessary.

Individuals must be 18 years of age or older for the vaccine and booster, the post states.

Those attending are asked to fill out the forms found here.