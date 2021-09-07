Hidalgo County to hold court awarded jewelry online auction

HIDALGO COUNTY (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County will host an online auction for court awarded jewelry next week.

The auction will be held by AMT Auctions at the Hidalgo County Administration Building Purchasing Department, where the items can be viewed in person on Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Item to be part of Hidalgo County’s Sept. auction. PHOTO: Hidalgo County

Interested buyers must register here. Bidding starts on Wednesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. until the last item is sold. The auction will be held on Thursday, September 16.

For additional information, contact AMT Auctions at (210) 376-9267, or Hidalgo County Purchasing Department, Fixed Asset Division at (956) 318-2626.