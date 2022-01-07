Hidalgo County to help homeowners with payments due to pandemic

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County announced certain homeowners may soon be eligible for up to $25,000 in past-due property taxes and $40,000 in past-due mortgage payments.

According to the county, these residents are eligible under a pilot program who experienced financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is being tested in Hidalgo County with the aim of eventually being available in other parts of the state. Money from the American Rescue Plan will be used to provide the help so long as the applicant meets certain criteria.

Some of the criteria include homeowners with a household income of $79,900 or less and who have fallen behind on one or more of the following expenses: property taxes, property insurance, HOA/condo fees, and mortgage payments. The homeowner must have also experienced a Qualified Financial Hardship after January 21, 2021.

“We recognize the financial challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to our community,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said. “That’s why we are delighted to pilot this program targeting our residents who were affected by the pandemic.”

Applications will be accepted online starting Monday, Jan. 10 and a call center will also be available at 833-651-3874.