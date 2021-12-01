Hidalgo County to distribute space heaters

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the winter season approaches, the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency has announced its distribution of space heaters to vulnerable Hidalgo County households.

The county will distribute approximately 100 space heaters to households that meet the following criteria.

A household with a member over the age of 60.

A household with children under the age of 5.

A disabled household member.

Individuals interested in applying for a heater must provide their most recent utility bill, proof of income and/or benefits, and identification for every household member, according to a press release.

Heater distribution is part of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency’s mission to improve the quality of life for vulnerable households in Hidalgo County. As well as promoting self-sufficiency of low-income households in Hidalgo County by providing effective, efficient, and comprehensive services through partnerships and direct funding.

Applications can be submitted online here.

For more information please contact the CSA office at (956) 383-6240.