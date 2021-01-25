Hidalgo county to distribute second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, California’s state epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan recommended providers stop using lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine pending completion of an investigation by state officials, Moderna, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the federal Food and Drug Administration, because some people received medical treatment for possible severe allergic reactions. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County will begin distributing the second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The vaccines will be distributed through the Hidalgo County health clinics beginning at 8 a.m.

Second doses will only be administered on Tuesdays and Thursday in the Hidalgo county clinics, according to county judge Richard Cortez.

Those residents who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the health clinics, must return to the same clinic for the second dose.

Residents should have received an appointment card when receiving the first dose that will expedite the processing of the second dose, according to county officials.

Only those people who have received a first dose are eligible for a second dose.