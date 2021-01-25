Hidalgo county to distribute second dose of COVID-19 vaccines

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County will begin distributing the second doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: COVID-19 vaccination distribution in the RGV
The vaccines will be distributed through the Hidalgo County health clinics beginning at 8 a.m.
Second doses will only be administered on Tuesdays and Thursday in the Hidalgo county clinics, according to county judge Richard Cortez.
FDA approves COVID-19 saliva test for sale on Amazon
Those residents who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the health clinics, must return to the same clinic for the second dose.
Residents should have received an appointment card when receiving the first dose that will expedite the processing of the second dose, according to county officials.
Only those people who have received a first dose are eligible for a second dose.