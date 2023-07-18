EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County leaders are looking for options when it comes to sheltering unattended animals.

The county currently works with Palm Valley Animal Society but a contract between the shelter and the county is slated to end in December.

There is concern the county could cut ties with the shelter to go with a more cost-effective option.

Palm Valley Animal Society claims it has to pay for a majority of the care they provide to animals taken in.

“The cost that the county is actually paying right now only covers half of the actual cost of each animal that comes in. So, right now, their contracted amount is $237 per animal. But is costs us $407 for every intake of every animal that we bring in,” Faith Wright, Director of Operations at Palm Valley Animal Society said.

Wright says to up to date, Hidalgo County has brought in over 1,000 animals.

She adds county commissioners approved to give the shelter 250,000, however, Palm Valley never saw the money.

County leaders claim the money was blocked by the county auditor.

While Palm Valley wants to continue the partnership with the county, shelter officials say the cost of caring for these animals is not cheap.

“Cheapest and cost-efficient do not correlate with life-saving programs. Saving lives costs money,” Wright said.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez says the county is looking into other options that would cost the county less.

“We have two duties. A duty to serve the unattended animals in Hidalgo County and a duty to do it at the lowest cost possible.,” Cortez said.

Cortez confirms the County Commissioners Court did approve 250,000 dollars to increase capacity at the facility.

“We cannot pay somebody, just give them money unless we receive an equal amount of value for the money that we pay,” Cortez said. “At the time that we were going to pay them $250,000, they curtailed the number of animals that were accepted.

Cortez added that the Hidalgo County auditor said “We can’t pay them.”

Palm Valley reports the building has had problems with black mold and a distemper outbreak.

Those issues have been addressed and Cortez says he does not have an opinion of the services at Palm Valley.