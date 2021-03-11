COVID-19 RGV Information

Hidalgo County to continue requiring masks at county buildings

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will continue to enforce the use of masks at county buildings for employees and visitors.

County commissioners voted back on May 5, 2020 to establish the requirement.

“We require that all employees and county visitors must wear a mouth and nose
covering while conducting business at county facilities,” said Hidalgo County Judge
Richard F. Cortez in a release. “Our current policy on required facial coverings still remains in
effect.”

Visitors that do not comply will be asked to wear one and be reminded of online services.

Upon request, county departments may provide reasonable accommodations to those seeking essential county services but who are unable to wear a mouth and nose covering due to a
disability or other condition.

For any question, call (956) 318-2660.

