Hidalgo County to begin vaccinations for homebound residents

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will begin an initiative to vaccinate homebound residents on April 7.

According to a release, residents interested in signing up for homebound vaccines can call the Hidalgo County Informational Hotline at (956) 292-7765.

They will go through a pre-screening survey, then those eligible for the homebound vaccines will receive a follow-up call from the county.

“We have initiated this registration process to better serve homebound vaccine seekers and to speed up the vaccination process for our residents so that they are better protected from the virus,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez in the release.

The vaccine will be administered to those eligible at their homes by members of the Texas Military Department in coordination with the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The release mentions eligibility will include anyone over the age of 65 with disabilities that prevent them from leaving their home or those without transportation to go to a clinic.