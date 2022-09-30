EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours.
Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public.
“I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past several weeks due to shortage in personnel,” Villarreal said. “Even as we continue our personnel shortage struggles, I am pleased that we are able to fully open all but our Alamo office beginning the first week of October.”
Hidalgo County residents may visit the following locations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Administration Building
2804 S. Business Hwy 281
Edinburg
Weslaco Substation
1900 Joe Stevens Ave, Ste. B
San Juan Substation
509 E. Earling Rd.
Mission Substation
722 N. Breyfogle
Elsa Substation
708 Edinburg Ave., Ste. B
Pharr Substation
300 W. Hall Acres
McAllen Substation
300 East Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3
Alamo Substation (open Monday and Tuesday only)
1429 S. Tower Rd.