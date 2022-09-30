EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours.

Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public.

“I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past several weeks due to shortage in personnel,” Villarreal said. “Even as we continue our personnel shortage struggles, I am pleased that we are able to fully open all but our Alamo office beginning the first week of October.”

Hidalgo County residents may visit the following locations Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Administration Building

2804 S. Business Hwy 281

Edinburg

Weslaco Substation

1900 Joe Stevens Ave, Ste. B

San Juan Substation

509 E. Earling Rd.

Mission Substation

722 N. Breyfogle

Elsa Substation

708 Edinburg Ave., Ste. B

Pharr Substation

300 W. Hall Acres

McAllen Substation

300 East Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3

Alamo Substation (open Monday and Tuesday only)

1429 S. Tower Rd.