EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours.
The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only.
“I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past several weeks due to shortage in personnel,” Villarreal said. “Even as we continue our personnel shortage struggles, I am pleased that we are able to fully open all but our Alamo office beginning the first week of October. We continue to ask for your patience and understanding.”
Hidalgo County residents may visit the following locations Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm:
Administration Building
2804 S. Business Hwy 281
Edinburg
San Juan Substation
509 E. Earling Rd.
Elsa Substation
708 Edinburg Ave., Ste. B
Weslaco Substation
1900 Joe Stephens Ave., Ste. B
Mission Substation
722 N. Breyfogle
Pharr Substation
300 W. Hall Acres
McAllen Substation
300 East Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3
Open only on Monday’s and Tuesday’s
Alamo Substation
1429 S. Tower Rd.