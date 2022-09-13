EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector Paul Villarreal, Jr. announced that seven county tax offices will return to normal operating hours.

The county’s news release said starting Monday, Oct 3. the substations will open for business. The Alamo substation will open on Mondays and Tuesdays only.

“I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past several weeks due to shortage in personnel,” Villarreal said. “Even as we continue our personnel shortage struggles, I am pleased that we are able to fully open all but our Alamo office beginning the first week of October. We continue to ask for your patience and understanding.”

Hidalgo County residents may visit the following locations Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm:

Administration Building

2804 S. Business Hwy 281

Edinburg

San Juan Substation

509 E. Earling Rd.

Elsa Substation

708 Edinburg Ave., Ste. B

Weslaco Substation

1900 Joe Stephens Ave., Ste. B

Mission Substation

722 N. Breyfogle

Pharr Substation

300 W. Hall Acres

McAllen Substation

300 East Hackberry Ave., Ste. 3



Open only on Monday’s and Tuesday’s

Alamo Substation

1429 S. Tower Rd.