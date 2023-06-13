EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to a mandatory training for county employees, all Hidalgo County Tax Office lobbies will be closed in the mornings into the early afternoon.

Offices will be closed Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will open from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

On Thursday and June 21, offices will be closed in the morning and open from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The county encourages residents to use alternative payment methods. To renew vehicle registration and receive a registration sticker by mail, visit www.texas.gov.

Online property tax payments can be made with e-check and credit cards at www.hidaglocountytax.org. Tax payments and renewals can be dropped off at county drop off boxes.

As per usual, residents can always mail tax payments and vehicle renewals to PO Box 178, Edinburg, Texas, 78540.