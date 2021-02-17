Closing or Delays

Hidalgo County: State to temporarily stop supply of COVID-19 vaccine, due to cold weather

Local News

by: KVEO Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a syringe during a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer’s vaccine, and again next week for Moderna’s. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The state of Texas will temporarily discontinue the supply of additional COVID-19 vaccines because of the weather, informed Hidalgo County.

According to a release, Hidalgo County will now be prioritizing 2nd dose inoculations scheduled this week.

“Once again, we are facing a new challenge in what has been some very challenging times,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez in a release. “But we will get through this.”

The release mentions local hospitals also receive their supply from the state, but the county does not know how this decision by state officials will affect their supplies.

“As vaccine manufacturers have been ramping up production, the state had begun providing several thousand doses to Hidalgo County for 1st dose vaccinations. They would also typically provide an equal amount for 2nd dose vaccines,” mentioned the release.

The weather has made traveling in the state dangerous and key airports have shut down operations.

“As always, we ask that people remain patient,” said Judge Cortez in the release. “We will eventually have vaccines available to everyone who wants them.”

Hidalgo County is scheduled to complete some of the 1st dose point of distributions and has committed to complete all the 2nd dose point of distributions and only offer 2nd doses at our County Clinics the rest of this week.

