Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ searching for missing vehicle

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office looking for Mission car thief. (Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff Office, via Facebook)

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) – Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a theft incident on Oct. 19 in Mission at a residence located between 4 Mile Line and Minnesota Road.

“A 2019 black Toyota Tundra parked on the side of the residence was taken without permission,” Hidalgo County Sheriff’s said in a Facebook post.

The stolen vehicle is described to have black rims, a bullet hole on the driver rear back door and displayed license plates of LXN-9005.

(HCSO) urges anyone with information regarding this incident or suspicious activities to call 956-383-8114. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477).