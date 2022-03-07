HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monday is the first day on the job for a special four-legged deputy at the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ston,” a year and five-month-old German Shepherd, joined the force today with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra swore in Ston this morning and wished him well.

“Deputy ‘Ston’ we are honored to have you and we wish you a successful career,” wrote the Sheriff’s Office in a post.

Ston will serve as a dual-purpose K-9.