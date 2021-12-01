Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office honors ‘fallen heroes’ with memorial wall

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office (HCSO) unveiled a memorial wall for fallen heroes Wednesday morning.

The tribute honors the memories of the fallen as well as confirms the sheriff’s office’s commitment to never forget their sacrifices.

HCSO shared the unveiling with the community and its dedicated leaders, law enforcement family, and the families of the honored heroes.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra listed the names of the fallen with the dates of their end of watch call.

Deputy Sheriff Jose Vela, E.O.W. April 5, 1919.

Deputy Sheriff Sam R. Tidwell, E.O.W. June 29, 2935.

Deputy Sheriff George Dennett, E.O.W. July 7, 1935.

Deputy Sheriff Alvin Marcellus Albrecht, E.O.W. December 1, 2942.

Investigator Manuel Abelardo Segovia, E.O.W. October 31, 2986.

Deputy Sheriff Benito Eduardo Bravo, E.O.W. July 21, 2987

Sheriff Eddie Guerra spoke with ValleyCentral on what the significance of the ceremony was for the community.

We are giving them tribute for their sacrafice, we want to make sure that their memory is always shared with us, and my staff. We honor them for giving the ultimate sacrafice. Hidalgo County Sheriff, Eddie Guerra

Guerra hopes the memorial will bring comfort to the families and community to know they would never forget their sacrifice

Additionally, Guerra thanked the community for attending the unveiling as well as thanking staff for their collaborative efforts to make the memorial possible.