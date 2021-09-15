Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office to host Childhood Cancer Awareness Month annual bike ride

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is hosting their second annual Go Gold for Childhood Cancer Bike Ride to raise awareness.

The 10-mile bike ride will take place on Sept. 18 to honor children who have died due to cancer and to show support for those who continue to fight.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra said childhood cancer impacts more families than one might think. He said many of the calls they respond to are related to family violence brought on by emotional and financial hardships due to a loved one battling a disease.

According to Guerra, most times that disease turns out to be cancer. Guerra said he understands the struggles families go through because he lost a loved one to childhood cancer.

“It has affected me personally because I grew up, I lost a family member as a child to childhood cancer,” he said.

This year, the goal is to have at least 500 participants. According to Guerra, there are no requirements but it is encouraged for everyone to wear gold throughout the 10-mile bike ride.

Guerra said there will be water stations and medics available for everyone in case they need it.

For more information, the public is encouraged to reach out to (956) 279-8511.