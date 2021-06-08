Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office supports honorary deputy in cancer fight

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office showed support to a local boy battling cancer.

Source: Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office pinned Adan Alejandro Farias with an honorary deputy badge, over the weekend.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra and his staff welcomed Farias to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office family.

Farias enjoyed an afternoon exploring the sheriff’s office and law enforcement vehicles.

In a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, Farias was congratulated and shown support in his fight against cancer.

“Please join us in congratulating Honorary Deputy Adan Alejandro Farias #0604 on his new appointment with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Adan Alejandro Farias #0604, your HCSO family salutes you and wants you to know that you can count on us to back you up in your fight.”