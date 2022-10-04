EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in the theft of a trailer taken from a home in Edinburg.

On the morning of Sept. 25, surveillance footage shows an older model white F-250 driving onto the owner’s home near Monte Cristo Rd. and Jackson Rd. in Edinburg and taking a trailer with two large white water tanks.

The double axle trailer is black with yellow letters on the side that read “Affordable trailers.”

Deputies say the trailer is valued at $2,000 and the water tanks at $100 each. The owner of the stolen items is offering a $500 dollar cash reward for any information which leads to the recovery of property or the arrest of suspects.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 383-8114 or call anonymously to the McAllen Crime Stoppers hotline at (956) 687-8477.