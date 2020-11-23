Hidalgo County Sheriff updates public on COVID-19 recovery

EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said in a Facebook post he is recovering and resting after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The sheriff thanked friends, family and supporters as well as the doctors and healthcare providers at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) for their professionalism and care.

The sheriff had this advice for the public:

“This is VERY real and nothing to be taken lightly. Your best protection is to take every recommended measure to avoid contracting this disease. Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands, clean and sanitize, and stay home. As we enter into the Thanksgiving holiday, please follow recommended CDC guidelines and do not gather.”

Sheriff Guerra said he is still resting and recovering. He also said he is eager to return home and thanks the public for their support.

