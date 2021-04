HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — One man is dead after deputies say he was shot near Elsa on Friday night.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, a man was found with a gunshot wound on Mile 5 1/2 north of Mile 19 Road in a rural part of Hidalgo County north of Elsa.

Deputies stated the man had a gunshot wound in his abdomen.

He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

This case is under investigation. No further information is available at this time.