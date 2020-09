HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency announced they will be assisting families whose homes were structurally damaged by Hurricane Hanna.

The agency said services for residents of Edcouch-Elsa and La Villa, will be on Monday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m.

The community service agency will be at St. Teresa Catholic Church located at 200 Salazar Street in Edcouch.

For more information call (956) 383-6240.