Hidalgo County second COVID-19 vaccination clinic reaches capacity night before distribution

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, during a free community clinic offered by Hidalgo County in the town of Mercedes. (Courtesy Photo)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)-Hidalgo County’s second community vaccination clinic, in the city of La Joya, reached its capacity the night before distribution.

The county made the announcement on Wednesday night, asking resident’s to not show up to the Lincoln building.

The Moderna vaccine was to be distributed in a first come first served basis at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The county said it would be administering the vaccine to healthcare workers, those 65 years or older and those 18 and older with certain medical conditions.

