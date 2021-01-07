Hidalgo County second COVID-19 vaccination clinic reaches capacity night before distribution

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)-Hidalgo County’s second community vaccination clinic, in the city of La Joya, reached its capacity the night before distribution.
Hidalgo County first COVID-19 vaccination clinic reaches capacity by 6 a.m.
The county made the announcement on Wednesday night, asking resident’s to not show up to the Lincoln building.
The Moderna vaccine was to be distributed in a first come first served basis at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The county said it would be administering the vaccine to healthcare workers, those 65 years or older and those 18 and older with certain medical conditions.