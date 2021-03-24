Hidalgo County schedules two wristband distributions

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will be distributing wristbands for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

One distribution will take place at Juarez-Lincoln High School located at 7801 W Mile 7 Rd in Mission. The second one will take place at La Mansion, located at 2401 Moorefield Rd in Palmview.

Both distributions will begin at 3 p.m.

Vaccines will be administered on Thursday, March 25 the Abraham Lincoln Building in La Joya, 801 College Dr. from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The release asks the public to not arrive early, as a clinic has already been scheduled for the second dose earlier in the day.

Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Those receiving the vaccine must be present when picking up the wristband.