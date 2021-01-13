Hidalgo County schedules second community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in La Joya

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. Moderna Inc. says it will ask U.S. and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

La Joya, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, along with La Joya Independent School District, announced they will be hosting a second COVID-19 community vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The La Joya ISD clinic will be held at the Juarez Lincoln High School, at 7801 West Mile 7 Road in the city of Mission. Officials will begin administering the Moderna vaccinations beginning at 8 a.m. on a first come, first served basis to all eligible people. Police at that location will direct people to a parking lot to wait for the vaccines.

A previously scheduled vaccine clinic in San Juan, hosted by the PSJA ISD, will also take place on Tuesday. Each location will have 1,000 doses of the vaccine to distribute to the public, according to county officials.

Hidalgo County will be following state protocol that targets healthcare workers. These workers will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry.

Officials said this week’s clinic is also intended for anyone 65 years or older. In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held at the eastern and western end of the county, health officials are advising the following:

• Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

• Bring clearance letter from their physician

• People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

• There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting

• Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

• Those seeking vaccines that have mobility issues are allowed to be accompanied by one person for assistance.

“The fact that we are holding two different vaccine clinics in two areas of Hidalgo County is very significant,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez. “We are committed to getting as many vaccinations done as soon as possible.”

For more information, including a form that can be printed and prefilled, go to the Hidalgo County website.