Hidalgo County schedules fourth community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in La Joya

La Joya, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, along with La Joya Independent School District, announced they will be hosting a fourth COVID-19 community vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

The La Joya ISD clinic will be held at the Palmview High School, at 3901 North La Homa Road in the city of Mission. Officials will begin administering the Moderna vaccinations beginning at 8 a.m. on a first come, first served basis to all eligible people.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held at the eastern and western end of the county, health officials are advising the following:

• Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

• Bring clearance letter from their physician

• People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

• There will be extended periods of waiting and sitting

• Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

• Those seeking vaccines that have mobility issues are allowed to be accompanied by one person for assistance.