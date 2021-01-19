Hidalgo County schedules first drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Weslaco

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Hidalgo County health officials, in conjunction with the City of Weslaco and the Weslaco Independent School District, will be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 community vaccine clinic in Weslaco.

According to County officials, to reduce wait times and provide for an efficient operation, eligible residents will be required to pre-register for the vaccine beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, at Bobby Lackey Stadium, 784 N. Westgate Drive.

To pre-register, eligible residents must drive through the stadium’s southern entrance on Panther Drive.

During the pre-registration process, eligible residents will be issued a wristband displaying a designated time for them to return to the stadium on Thursday, January 21 for their vaccinations.

Since there is a limited number of vaccine doses available at this time, the clinic will provide wristbands on a first come, first serve basis for the doses available, according to the county.

“We are seeing a pent-up demand for the vaccine in Hidalgo County and that is a good thing,” said Hidalgo County Judge Cortez. “But we must follow the state’s guidelines for vaccine distribution meaning that much of our population must remain patient before getting a vaccine.”

Hidalgo County will be following state protocol that targets healthcare workers. These workers will be asked to provide proof that they are in the healthcare industry.

This week’s clinic also targets anyone that is 65 years or older. In addition, people aged 18 and older with certain medical conditions are eligible to be vaccinated with the advice of their doctors.