Hidalgo County schedules first COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vial at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, in South Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Hidalgo County will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents for the first time in January.

According to a release, the county will distribute the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, January 5 at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show Grounds in Mercedes beginning at 8 a.m.

The vaccine is available for healthcare providers, EMS providers, and those aged 65 and older.

Additionally, residents aged 18 and older with qualifying health conditions will be eligible for the vaccine.

The health conditions necessary for those 18 to 64 to receive the vaccine include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Solid-organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

The vaccines will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and be administered until supply runs out.

As more vaccines are made available to Hidalgo County, more will be administered at future dates.

“Hopefully, this marks the beginning of the end of this terrible pandemic,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said. “While local hospitals and some medical clinics have been working diligently to vaccinate people, this is the first opportunity for people in the community to receive the vaccines.”