Hidalgo County Salvation Army nearing Christmas Eve fundraising goal

McALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Salvation Army knew fundraising would be harder this year, so they kicked off the Red Kettle Campaign early.

“We knew we were going to face many more challenges this year due to COVID: people not carrying as much change, people not feeling comfortable to volunteer at the red kettle, also people who have been directly impacted by the pandemic,” Lieutenant Adolph Aguirre, Hidalgo County Salvation Army commanding officer said.

The Hidalgo County branch has a goal of $200,000, with $128,000 raised so far.

“We’re hoping we’ll reach that goal, if not that were close to the goal because we budget for our expenses the following year to offer all the services,” he said.

Those services include a community kitchen, food pantry, a shelter — which is currently full — and rental assistance.

“We were running 50% behind compared to the same time last year, but now we’re running right at the level we were at,” Aguirre said.

If the fundraiser does fall short, Aguirre says they will do their best to continue all programs by hosting additional fundraisers and finding other ways to trim the budget.

“We know people are still in need, so we want to continue to offer that,” he said. “We’ll just look at other ways we can make up the difference throughout the year.”

The campaign closes on Christmas eve. Donations can be made through a bell ringer, at the McAllen location, over the phone or online.

Another big boost this year came from the first-ever National Commanders Challenge, in which Aguirre and volunteers raised $35,000 in four hours — ranking third highest amount grossed in the nation.