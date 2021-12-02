Hidalgo County rolls out allocation plan for ARPA funds

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Commissioners are rolling out their allocation plan on how they will distribute money received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be divided into three categories by Hidalgo County.

“They are indented to help us prepare for the future and to help and to mitigate the consequences of this pandemic,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez.

Judge Cortez said the county has already received around $110 Million by the federal government as part of ARPA. The money will be split between, improving public health, improving COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and addressing socioeconomic disparities across Hidalgo County.

“We’re obviously concerned about public health it has put a big pressure on the ability of our citizens to have access to health care,” Cortez said. ” So some of the money we are going to invest in trying to train more nurses for our area.

On top of training more local nurses in the county, Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez is aiming to improve health facilities.

“We don’t have a county lab for us, so some of the money that we are looking at is to establish our own lab, said Dr. Melendez. ” We can get a quick turn around on a bunch of different things, whether it is Zika, Tuberculosis, whether it is COVID-19 or influenza.”

Other projects include adding more parks for rural areas of Hidalgo County. However, Cortez adds there will be big investments in improving drainage in certain areas.

“We are still in the planning stages as you know we studied the drainage situation several years ago when we received $190 Million for the bonds so, we pretty well know where the need is,” Cortez said.

As the county rolls out these new funds, Judge Cortez said the county is looking forward to helping its residents.

“I appreciate the community having patience with us and work with us,” Cortez said. ” It was a joy to see volunteers and law enforcement cities school districts, county working together and to save lives and protect the people of Hidalgo County.”