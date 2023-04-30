MISSION, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Residents across Hidalgo County are still dealing with the aftermath of severe weather.

Mission resident, Sonia Garcia is one of the many people still in the dark.

“I lost power since the day of the storm, which was around 1 am. I have had no electricity neighbors close by have, but I don’t. So we’re suffering.,” Garcia said.

The community is coming together to help those in need since many may not get power back until Monday.

“We are in the process of looking for the next steps, which would be casework if they need. We also handed out some tarps, which will do more of the red cross does provide tarps for those homes that lose a roof or have a large hole,” Executive Director for the South Texas chapter of the Red Cross, David Luna said.

H-E-B and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley partnered with the City of Mission to distribute water cases and ice to those dealing with damage.

“We want to continue to make sure that we support our community during these trying times and what better way than to connect with different partners like the City of Mission, also the food bank of the Rio Grande Valley,” H-E-B public affairs representative, Audrey Trevino said.

If you weren’t able to pick up supplies today, the Food Bank of the RGV is hosting another distribution in Pharr at 724 N Cage Blvd from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.